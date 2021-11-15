ROCKI Reaches Market Cap of $3.98 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $354,227.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

