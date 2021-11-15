Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.68. 7,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

