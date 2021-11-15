ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.39 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00230991 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001000 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

