Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $7,809,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

