Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Down 95.5% in October

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the October 14th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 103.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 231,415 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter worth $1,583,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 134,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 2,334.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

