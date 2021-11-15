Rotharium Price Tops $2.28 on Top Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Rotharium has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $157,723.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Rotharium coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00221855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.