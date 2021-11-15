Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395.63 ($5.17).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

LON ROR opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.19.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

