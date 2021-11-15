Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 12,982 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.