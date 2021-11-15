Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 17,816 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.26% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

