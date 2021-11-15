Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 28,996 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $184.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

