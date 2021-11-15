Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $275.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $275.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $11.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.14. 865,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,317,862. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.31. Boeing has a 1-year low of $191.35 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

