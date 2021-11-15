Royal Bank of Canada Buys 273,453 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4,603.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $87,131 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

