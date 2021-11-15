Royal Bank of Canada Buys 97,383 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

