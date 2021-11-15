Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.