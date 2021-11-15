Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 431.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 103,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

