Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $37.05 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.