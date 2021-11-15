Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of CDK Global worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.