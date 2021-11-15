Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.18 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $64.24 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66.

