Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.26 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Moelis & Company worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

