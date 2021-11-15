Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

