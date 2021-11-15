Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

