Royal Bank of Canada Has $7 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,447 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

