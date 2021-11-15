Royal Bank of Canada Invests $7.21 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

