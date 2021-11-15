Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 28,103 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.