Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,802 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.70 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

