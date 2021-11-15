Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 459,703 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 3,594.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,703 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of Lithium Americas worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 58.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 421,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 156,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $34.39 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

