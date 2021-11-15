Royal Bank of Canada Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.57 and a one year high of C$18.42.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

