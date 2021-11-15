Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,091. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

