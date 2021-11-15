Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,852 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $170.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

