Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,077 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.40% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXO opened at $34.88 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.