Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,864 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWK stock opened at $96.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.