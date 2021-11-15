Royal Bank of Canada Sells 249,458 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,458 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

