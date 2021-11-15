Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,080 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of MP Materials worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $46.39 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

