Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

