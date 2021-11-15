Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

