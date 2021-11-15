Royale Finance Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $5.12 million and $212,039.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

