Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $97,114.99 and $316.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00037790 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

