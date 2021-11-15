Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rush Street Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $19.80 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

