RVW Wealth LLC Buys 36,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

