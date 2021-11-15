RVW Wealth LLC Invests $1 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

