Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0435 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,313.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,176.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.97 or 0.07071748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.02 or 0.00403724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.16 or 0.01027979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00413532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00271404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00238547 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.