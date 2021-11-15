SafeBlast Price Down 7.1% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $230,178.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,285.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.14 or 0.01042434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00274133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00244998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00027761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

