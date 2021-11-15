SafeInsure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $319.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $171,977.22 and $319.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,768,798 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.