Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Sage Therapeutics worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

