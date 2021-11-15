Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

SBH opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

