Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105,976.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 221.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 500.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

