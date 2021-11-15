Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.76.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

