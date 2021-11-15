Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.02

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 4321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

