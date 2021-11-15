Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €481.60 ($566.59) and last traded at €476.20 ($560.24). Approximately 28,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €473.80 ($557.41).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €487.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €445.40.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

