Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saul Centers traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

